Watch: Fox Lake teacher keeping students motivated with Twitter videos

Videos by Stanton School music teacher Emily Armbrecht are being posted over the Fox Lake school's Twitter account, @D114Stanton, to keep students connected during the school's closure due to COVID-19 concerns. Courtesy of Emily Armbrecht

Stanton School music teacher Emily Armbrecht has been posting videos over the Fox Lake school's Twitter account, @D114Stanton, to keep students connected during the school's closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Armbrecht is a first-year music teacher at Stanton. She attended Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, studying instrumental and vocal music education.

"I have been making music videos each day to encourage my students to keep learning and stay positive during remote learning, and as a challenge for myself to sing and create each day" she said.