 

Mount Prospect food pantry seeks gift card donations

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/24/2020 1:34 PM

Mount Prospect's Human Services Department is asking that residents who would like to assist the village's food pantry to donate gift cards to local grocery stores in increments of $15 and $25.

Donations can be deposited in the water bill depository outside of village hall, 50 S. Emerson St., or mailed to the Human Services Department, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The gifts cards will be provided to residents using the food from the pantry so that they can also obtain needed perishable items to supplement dried goods.

Residents who may be experiencing financial difficulties during this time are encouraged to call the Human Services Department at (847) 870-5680 to schedule an appointment for a food pick up. Staff is prepared to screen new participants via phone. Those whose health is compromised may be eligible to have their food delivered.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 