Mount Prospect food pantry seeks gift card donations

Mount Prospect's Human Services Department is asking that residents who would like to assist the village's food pantry to donate gift cards to local grocery stores in increments of $15 and $25.

Donations can be deposited in the water bill depository outside of village hall, 50 S. Emerson St., or mailed to the Human Services Department, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056.

The gifts cards will be provided to residents using the food from the pantry so that they can also obtain needed perishable items to supplement dried goods.

Residents who may be experiencing financial difficulties during this time are encouraged to call the Human Services Department at (847) 870-5680 to schedule an appointment for a food pick up. Staff is prepared to screen new participants via phone. Those whose health is compromised may be eligible to have their food delivered.