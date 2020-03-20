More hospitals set up drive-through testing for COVID-19

A drive-through testing site for patients with doctor referrals is running behind the Synder Building on the Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital campus in Winfield. Courtesy of Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine and Edward-Elmhurst Health have launched drive-through testing for the coronavirus, but the sites are not intended for walk-ups or the general public.

Patients who have been assessed and referred by a Northwestern Medicine physician can drive up to the testing sites and remain in their cars while health care workers take nasal swabs.

The 10-hospital system joins several suburban campuses -- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington -- in rolling out drive-through testing to help protect doctors, nurses and other patients from COVID-19.

The Edward-Elmhurst tent has been installed in the parking lot of the Health Corporate Center in Warrenville.

Many Northwestern Medicine hospitals also have set up temporary tent-like structures near emergency departments to quickly and safely screen patients before entering the ER. A second structure on the hospital campus handles remote COVID-19 testing for patients with an authorization from their doctor.

In Winfield, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, for instance, has set up a screening area in the ambulance bay. The testing tent has been installed in the parking lot behind the Snyder Building at 27W353 Jewell Road.

Anyone who is concerned they may have the coronavirus should call their physician's office before visiting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To answer patient questions, Northwestern Medicine has a hotline available for people to call: 312.47.COVID. Information also can be found at Nm.org.