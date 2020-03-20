Glendale Heights administrator resigns in lieu of firing

Glendale Heights Village Administrator Raquel Becerra has resigned in lieu of being fired by the village board as a result of a September 2019 hit-and-run crash in which charges are still pending, officials said Friday.

Becerra has been off work since the crash, using Family and Medical Leave time as well as her accrued benefit time, officials said.

The crash occurred on Labor Day at Schmale Road and West Stevenson Drive in Glendale Heights.

Becerra was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, disobeying a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

At the time, Village President Linda Jackson said the village board unanimously agreed to keep Becerra in her post pending the outcome of her court case.

Becerra began her career with the village in 2007, serving first as the human resources manager before being named village administrator eight years ago.

Assistant Village Administrator Michael Marron will continue to serve as the acting village administrator until the village board takes action to permanently fill the position.

Marron could not immediately be reached for comment.