Man reported missing from Lisle

Lisle police are asking for the public's help locating a man who was reported missing Thursday.

Walter Kairies, 83, was last seen leaving his home around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. He was wearing a blue jacket, black athletic pants and red sneakers, according to an alert from the Illinois State Police. He's around 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Kairies is balding with gray hair on the sides of his head.

He was driving a silver 2012 Ford Escape SUV with the Illinois license plate BU49619, the alert said. He has a condition that places him in danger, the alert said.

Anyone with information about Kairies' whereabouts should call the Lisle Police Department at (630) 271-4200 or dial 911.