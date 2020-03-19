Lisle's Eyes to the Skies canceled for 2020

Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival has been canceled for 2020, organizers announced. Daily Herald file photo

One of the biggest summer festivals in DuPage County has been grounded for a year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Organizers of Lisle's annual Eyes to the Skies celebration announced they are postponing the event until 2021.

"It is with great sadness that we are announcing that the 2020 Eyes to the Skies festival and carnival will not be held this year," organizers said in the statement. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our attendees, volunteers, artists, vendors, sponsors and community very seriously."

Eyes to the Skies normally draws tens of thousands to Community Park for food, carnival rides, hot-air balloons and three nights of fireworks.

But organizers point to the World Health Organization labeling COVID-19 a pandemic.

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly," the statement reads. "We all must do our part to limit exposure and help change the course of this pandemic."

As COVID-19 continues to spread, the statement says, the music and film industries are taking preventive action by postponing or canceling events to help contain potential infections.

The statement concludes by saying the festival will return in July 2021.

"We would like to thank the Lisle community, our affiliate organizations and intergovernmental agencies for their continued support," the statement reads.