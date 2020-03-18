Woman faces murder charges in shooting on Naperville-Lisle border
Updated 3/19/2020 12:25 AM
A previous version gave the wrong day for the shooting. It happened late Tuesday night.
A 36-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of shooting a man to death Tuesday evening, according to DuPage County court records.
April O. Turner, of the 6S100 block of Lakewood Drive, shot Nicarro Laroy Drake around 10 p.m. in the Steeple Run neighborhood on the border between Naperville and Lisle, according to court records and the charging document, which was filed Wednesday night.
A news release from the DuPage County sheriff's department earlier Wednesday said that authorities believed it was a domestic incident, and that they had a suspect in custody.
Court records indicate Turner had received an emergency order of protection against Drake in 2012.
