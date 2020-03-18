Vernon Hills-based Countryside fire offices closed to public
Updated 3/18/2020 3:39 PM
Vernon Hills-based Countryside Fire Protection District has elevated its internal disaster readiness plan in response to the growing threat that the COVID-19 response will challenge essential emergency services.
All general activities are canceled for the foreseeable future and district stations have been closed to the public. According to the district, contingency plans are in place in the event first responders are stricken.
People who need medical attention should contact their health care provider, who will evaluate whether they can be cared for at home or need to be hospitalized.
For general questions about COVID-19, call (800) 889-3931 or email dph.sick@Illlinois.gov.
