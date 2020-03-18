 

One killed in domestic dispute near Naperville

  • A DuPage County sheriff's deputy leaves a house on the 6S100 block of Lakewood Drive near Naperville. Authorities say one person was killed in an apparent domestic dispute.

  • The DuPage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting near Naperville. One man was killed and a woman is in custody

  • DuPage County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting near Naperville that apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute.

  • No charges have been filed in a fatal shooting early Wednesday morning near Naperville.

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/18/2020 12:29 PM

A man was shot to death early Wednesday morning during an apparent domestic dispute near Naperville.

A woman is in custody, but charges have not been announced.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office was notified of the shooting just after midnight on the 6S100 block of Lakewood Drive in the Steeple Run neighborhood, on the border between Naperville and Lisle.

Investigators could be seen Wednesday removing a long gun and several handguns from the house.

