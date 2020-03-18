One killed in domestic dispute near Naperville

A man was shot to death early Wednesday morning during an apparent domestic dispute near Naperville.

A woman is in custody, but charges have not been announced.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office was notified of the shooting just after midnight on the 6S100 block of Lakewood Drive in the Steeple Run neighborhood, on the border between Naperville and Lisle.

Investigators could be seen Wednesday removing a long gun and several handguns from the house.