Three charged with killing man found floating in Crystal Lake recreational area

Three transient men face murder and robbery charges stemming from the discovery Tuesday of a 51-year-old man's body floating in Crystal Lake's Three Oaks Recreational Area, police announced Wednesday.

The men were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after officers investigating an open 911 call in the area of the 6100 block of Northwest Highway found the dead man floating on the west side of the recreation area.

One of the men taken into custody at the scene was covered in blood, police said. All three were described as acquaintances of the dead man, identified Wednesday as Robert L Krikie Jr., also transient.

Michael M. Miller, 33, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder, robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, concealment of a homicidal death and mob action.

Devin J. Petersen, 23, and William P. Linke, 50, are charged with three counts of first-degree murder, robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, concealment of a homicidal death and mob action.

All three men are in custody at the McHenry County jail awaiting bond hearings, police said.

Police described the death as an isolated event and said there is no known danger to the public.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620. Anyone with a cellphone can send an anonymous tip to the department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).