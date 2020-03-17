Click here to get live election results
Updated 3/17/2020 7:11 PM
We have live election results for U.S. President, U.S. Senate, Congressional races, state legislature races and some countywide races.
Click here to go to the results page.
We also have links to all the county election sites on that page for results from county board, forest preserve races, etc.
