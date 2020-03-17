 

Click here to get live election results

  • Evanston residents vote Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Evanston. Some polling places in Evanston have been moved in an effort to reduce exposure of senior citizens to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Daily Herald staff report
Updated 3/17/2020 7:11 PM

We have live election results for U.S. President, U.S. Senate, Congressional races, state legislature races and some countywide races.

We also have links to all the county election sites on that page for results from county board, forest preserve races, etc.

