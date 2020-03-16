Morton Arboretum grounds still open, but buildings closed

Feeling stir-crazy? You can still visit the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

The tree campus remains open, but the visitor center, all other Arboretum buildings and the children's and maze gardens are closed for safety precautions due to the coronavirus.

"With 1,700 acres of trees and outdoor space, The Morton Arboretum is in a position to provide members and visitors with a place to get out of their homes while still following social distancing recommendations," President and CEO Gerard Donnelly said in a news release. "Being among trees and nature also offers people physical and psychological benefits that are especially valuable at this time."

Limited restroom facilities will be available to visitors. All private events scheduled at the Arboretum through March 29 are being rescheduled or canceled.

Donnelly said the Arboretum is closely monitoring and following the guidance of the DuPage County Health Department, Illinois Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.

These closures and postponements are in addition to previously announced cancellations of educational programs (through April 12), special events (until April 10), and closures of the Sterling Morton Library and plant clinic.

More information and updates are available on the Arboretum's website at Mortonarb.org.