Island Lake programs canceled
Updated 3/16/2020 12:33 PM
All village-led recreational programs in Island Lake and after-hours events at village hall have been canceled, effective immediately.
The village-owned Creative Playtime preschool has shut down, too.
The village also has suspended all over-the-counter services, including utility bill payments and building permits, until March 30. Payments can be dropped off at the village hall drop box or online at www.villageofislandlake.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.