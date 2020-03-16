Island Lake programs canceled

All village-led recreational programs in Island Lake and after-hours events at village hall have been canceled, effective immediately.

The village-owned Creative Playtime preschool has shut down, too.

The village also has suspended all over-the-counter services, including utility bill payments and building permits, until March 30. Payments can be dropped off at the village hall drop box or online at www.villageofislandlake.com.