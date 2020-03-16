Access to our coverage of coronavirus outbreak

As a public service, the Daily Herald is temporarily removing the paywall from most stories related to the coronavirus outbreak to ensure that we keep the community informed during the health crisis.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to underwrite the cost of our journalism. If you do not already subscribe, we hope you will consider voluntarily doing so. You can click here to sign up.

You also can sign up for our coronavirus newsletter and we'll email a roundup of latest news on the outbreak.

If you have suggestions for our COVID-19 coverage or specific questions you'd like us to address, email coronavirus@dailyherald.com.

Thank you. Stay well.