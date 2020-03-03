Sign up for our new coronavirus newsletter

 

  • Dr. Daniel Reaven, medical director of the emergency department at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, provided an update Monday on the condition of a coronavirus patient being treated at the hospital. "The patient is doing very well," he said.

Updated 3/3/2020 6:03 PM

The Daily Herald today has launched a weekly coronavirus newsletter to keep readers up to date on the spread of the virus globally, in the United States and in the suburbs.

A new digital newsletter will be circulated each Wednesday, with the possibility more will be added. To sign up for the newsletter, click here.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

It will contain the latest updates on the spread of the virus, tips for how you can keep yourself and your family safe and stories about how public institutions are preparing for and reacting to it.

We'll include links to reputable sources of information.

If you have story ideas you'd like us to pursue or questions you'd like answered, please email me at jbaumann@dailyherald.com and put "coronavirus" in the subject line.

