DuPage taking steps to reduce courthouse visitors amid coronavirus fears

DuPage County judicial officials are moving to reduce the number of people and groups entering the county courthouse in Wheaton through at least the end of the month. Daily Herald file photo

DuPage's chief judge has directed steps be taken to reduce the number of people and groups entering the county courthouse in Wheaton to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief Judge Daniel Guerin's decision was announced in a memo sent to all personnel at the courthouse. The note says the precautions are being taken "out of an abundance of caution" and will be in place through the end of the month.

All courthouse school tours and training or education seminars and meetings involving outside participants have been canceled. Marriage and civil union ceremonies have been canceled for anyone obtaining a marriage or civil union license on or after Tuesday.

In addition, a plan has been implemented for probation and court services to limit in-person contacts. Finally, a plan has been implemented to limit the number of jurors called for service.

"These are precautionary measures only," the memo reads. "We continue to regularly monitor the situation involving COVID-19 and will evaluate and update our procedures accordingly. The health and welfare of all employees and courthouse users is our paramount concern."