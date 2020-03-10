Kane County reports first case of coronavirus

Kane County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 illness, County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen announced during Tuesday's county board meeting.

Lauzen said Gov. J.B. Pritzker informed him of the case Monday.

He urged residents to keep up with common-sense preventive measures, such as washing hands.

"We've got to keep our heads," said Lauzen, noting that most cases of the disease are mild.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts have advised that the highest risk of falling seriously ill from the coronavirus is in people older than 80 or individuals with serious underlying health conditions.

Kane County Health Department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for Illinois, enabling it to receive federal funding and resources to fight the respiratory disease.

As of Monday, Illinois had 11 confirmed novel coronavirus cases -- up from seven on the weekend.

The four new cases were identified in Chicago -- two related to a special education classroom assistant at Vaughn Occupational High School in Chicago, who fell ill. A woman in her 40s who had traveled to California and a woman in her 70s who recently had been on an Egyptian cruise are the other two new cases. All four people are in good condition, according to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady.

A man in his 60s, infected with the seventh confirmed case of coronavirus in Illinois, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

All of those cases except one were connected to another confirmed case of the coronavirus or a high-risk activity, such as travel to China, where the disease originated. The exception is the hospitalized man.