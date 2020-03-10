 

Illinois up to 19 COVID-19 cases; first cases outside Cook County reported

Elena Ferrarin
 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 
Updated 3/10/2020 4:20 PM

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois has now reached 19, including the first from outside Cook County.

Officials said one of the new cases involves a man in his late teens who lives in McHenry County and has ties to both Lake and McHenry counties. The other involves a woman in her 60s from Kane County. They are not related and have no known history nor contact with known cases, Pritzker said during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen earlier in the day announced Kane's first case during Tuesday's county board meeting.

Lauzen said Pritzker informed him of the case Monday. He urged residents to keep up with common-sense preventive measures, such as washing hands.

"We've got to keep our heads," said Lauzen, noting that most cases of the disease are mild.

A spokesperson for Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington said Tuesday the hospital is treating a patient with COVID-19 illness.

"The patient is in stable condition and is being treated in isolation in accordance with our strong infection prevention protocols," a hospital statement read.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts have advised that the highest risk of falling seriously ill from the coronavirus is in people older than 80 or those with serious underlying health conditions.

Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for Illinois, enabling it to receive federal funding and resources to fight the respiratory disease.

By Monday, Illinois had 11 confirmed novel coronavirus cases -- up from seven on the weekend.

The four new cases were identified in Chicago, two related to a special education classroom assistant at Vaughn Occupational High School in Chicago, who fell ill. A woman in her 40s who had traveled to California and a woman in her 70s who recently had been on an Egyptian cruise are the other two new cases. All four people are in good condition, according to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady.

A man in his 60s, infected with the seventh confirmed case of coronavirus in Illinois, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

All of those cases except one were connected to another confirmed case of the coronavirus or a high-risk activity, such as travel to China, where the disease originated. The exception is the hospitalized man.

DuPage County Health Department officials say they have monitored hundreds of people who may have been exposed to a COVID-19 case. Dozens of those individuals were tested after developing symptoms. But so far, there have been no cases of COVID-19 in DuPage.

• Daily Herald staff writers Marni Pyke and Bob Sanchez contributed to this report.

