Schaumburg Township hosts census seminar March 18

With the 2020 census almost here, Schaumburg Township will host a free presentation by a census representative at which attendees can learn everything they need to know to be counted.

The event takes place from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at township hall, 1 Illinois Blvd. in Hoffman Estates.

Audience members will learn about the importance of the census and how to complete it safely.

There will be time for questions to be answered. Computers will be available for those who want to complete their forms on the spot.

Those interested in attending should RSVP with the township's Senior Services at (847) 285-4541.