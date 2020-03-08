Vehicle plows into Vernon Hills apartment building
Updated 3/8/2020 8:24 PM
No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Vernon Hills apartment building Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The Countryside Fire Protection District responded about 12:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Westmoreland Drive and found a silver four-door vehicle had plowed into an apartment.
Following a complete evacuation of the building and placement of additional structural support, crews were able to remove the vehicle.
