 

27th annual Chicagoland Showcase delivers excitement

  • Rolling Meadows performs at the 27th annual Chicagoland Showcase at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

  • St. Viator performs at the 27th annual Chicagoland Showcase at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

  • St. Viator performs at the 27th annual Chicagoland Showcase at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

  • Rolling Meadows performs at the 27th annual Chicagoland Showcase at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

  • Rolling Meadows performs at the 27th annual Chicagoland Showcase at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

  • Carmel performs at the 27th annual Chicagoland Showcase at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

  • Carmel performs at the 27th annual Chicagoland Showcase at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

  • Batavia performs at the 27th annual Chicagoland Showcase at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

  • Batavia performs at the 27th annual Chicagoland Showcase at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 3/7/2020 5:13 PM

Song and dance filled the gymnasium Saturday at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights as brightly sparkled costumes mirrored the excitement of the performers.

The Arlington Heights school was home to the 27th annual Chicagoland Showcase with performances from high school concert choirs from around the Midwest.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

St. Viator's Revelations opened the competition with a number of flashy performances to applause from their fans.

The choirs battled in festival, unisex and open divisions.

Six show choirs, selected by a panel of judges, competed Saturday evening for the title of Chicagoland Showcase Grand Champion.

