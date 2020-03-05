Wheaton's Memorial Park project on schedule, but alcohol sales remain sticking point

As major renovations take shape in Wheaton's Memorial Park, officials are revisiting a city permit approved last May to allow the park district to sell alcohol at a new summer concert series at the historic site.

Mild winter weather has enabled the park district's contractor to make significant headway on the roughly $5 million project. Construction of a band shell is more than 60% complete, and work remains on track to wrap up before the four-day Taste of Wheaton in June.

The district received city council approval nine months ago to demolish a tennis court, replace the original, 1950s-era band shell and expand the lineup of activities at Memorial Park. The ordinance awarding the special-use permit stipulated that alcohol sales must be subject to the requirements of an outdoor special event liquor license.

Problem is, officials say the concert series doesn't meet the definition of a special event under city code.

So the district has requested an amendment to the permit language to proceed with beer and wine sales at the concerts, starting June 26.

The council will hold a public hearing March 9. City Manager Mike Dzugan said staff has no concerns with liquor sales at the park; the existing ordinance already prohibits sales past 9:30 p.m.

In January, city officials told the park district the concerts, as allowed for within the special-use permit granted in May, are not "special events," Executive Director Mike Benard said.

"What we find perplexing is the definition in the city code actually uses the word 'concert' as an example of a special event," Benard said in an email.

But Dzugan said Wednesday the concert series doesn't meet any of the three conditions in city code for defining a special event. An activity is a special event if it's held on city property or other public right of way; if it requires the use of city services; or if it takes place on private property, but interferes with the use of public property within the vicinity.

Dzugan acknowledged there was "maybe a misunderstanding on both sides" as to what the park district was planning for the concerts.

"We look forward to this discussion and getting the matter resolved," Benard said. "The Wheaton Park District has over 10 years of safe and successful experience selling beer and wine during special events in Memorial Park during concerts and special events such as the Taste of Wheaton, Brew Fest, October Fest and private corporate rentals."

The tentative concert dates are June 26 and 27; July 10, 11, 24 and 25; and Aug. 7, 8, 21 and 22.

The city's municipal band, founded during the Great Depression, also strikes up its summer concert season from the Memorial Park band shell.

The new stage is about 600 square feet larger than the original. In place of the old benches, crews are installing removable stadium-style seating for 300 in front of the stage.

The tennis court was demolished to move the nearly $3 million band shell slightly to the west at the corner of Wheaton and Karlskoga avenues.

Construction bids also came in better than expected, Director of Parks and Planning Rob Sperl said. Site improvements cost roughly $1.3 million. Project alternates, including utility upgrades and an expansion of the terrace to the south of the Mary Lubko Center, totaled another $300,000.

"We have had some associated projects including IT, security, sound system and irrigation we are also working on that should bring the overall project cost to just over $5 million," Sperl said in an email this week.

The district is funding the project with capital reserves and a $400,000 state grant from the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development program. It also was awarded a $65,000 DuPage County grant to make water quality improvements at the park. In addition, the Lions Club has committed $80,000 toward the terrace improvements.

Memorial Park is the district's oldest property, acquired nearly a century ago from the family of one of Wheaton's founders.

"I think we have worked hard to maintain the character of the park," Sperl said. "We spent a lot of time meeting with stakeholders, including our neighbors, the municipal band, the chamber and (Downtown Wheaton Association) and city and school district staff for input on the band shell and park improvements."