 

'It needs a new beginning': Home where authorities say AJ Freund was murdered is demolished

  The former home of Andrew Freund Sr., and JoAnn Cunningham at 94 Dole Ave. in Crystal Lake, where authorities allege the pair killed their 5-year-old son in last April, was demolished Wednesday morning.

  A crew from Green Demolition Contractors Inc., works Wednesday to tear down a home at 94 Dole Ave., in Crystal Lake. Authorities allege 5-year old AJ Freund was killed in the home last April by his parents, Andrew Freund Sr., and JoAnn Cunningham.

  Onlookers use their phones to record a crew from Green Demolition Contractors Inc., at work on Wednesday at 94 Dole Ave., the former home of Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham. Authorities allege the pair killed their 5-year-old son, AJ Freund, in the home last April.

Mick Zawislak
 
 
Updated 3/4/2020 12:18 PM

A sad reminder of the tragic death of a 5-year old boy quickly was reduced to rubble Wednesday morning.

The Crystal Lake house where authorities say AJ Freund was killed by his parents last April was left in a heap just minutes after demolition crews began their work.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

About an hour after work began at 7:45 a.m., scraps of wood and debris were being loaded into trucks and carted off. A big machine sat atop the heap as water was trained on the debris to keep dust down.

Several neighbors watched under a bright blue sky as heavy equipment ripped through the little cottage-style house at 94 Dole Ave. And to a person, they were happy to see it go.

"Who wants a haunted house in their neighborhood?" asked Crystal Lake resident Randy Funk.

"Evil went on there. You don't want that. It needs a new beginning."

Most of the onlookers had a lot to say but didn't want their names used. They just wanted to see the physical end of the place that became a house of horrors for a little boy and an indelible stain on the community.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"From the start it's just been a horrible situation," said one neighbor. "I don't think there's anybody that isn't glad the house is coming down."

Media members appeared to outnumber onlookers Wednesday morning as Green Demolition Contractors Inc. of Chicago began its work, which the company donated.

That was a far cry from the hundreds who gathered on the front lawn late last April for a candlelight vigil in tribute to AJ's short and tragic life.

His body was recovered April 24 from a shallow grave several miles away in rural Woodstock. His parents, Andrew Freund Sr., and JoAnn Cunningham, had reported him missing six days earlier, but were charged with first-degree murder and other felonies following the discovery.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Cunningham, 36, pleaded guilty to a murder charge in December and faces up to 60 years in prison when sentenced April 30.

Freund Sr., 61, last week requested a bench trial and is scheduled to return to court April 24, the anniversary of his arrest. Both remain held in the McHenry County jail on $5 million bail.

The house has been vacant since the arrests and subsequently was boarded up. The city of Crystal Lake, citing 41 code violations, was granted court approval in November to tear it down.

Demolition is scheduled to continue Thursday. The city's preferred use of the site is for a new home, but the immediate future of the lot is unknown.

The former mortgage holder in January relinquished his interest in the property, reverting responsibility of the property to Freund Sr., who has owned the home since the early 1990s, and Cunningham.

