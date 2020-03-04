House where A.J. Freund died demolished in Crystal Lake
Updated 3/4/2020 10:16 AM
A sad reminder of a tragic death of a 5-year old boy quickly was reduced to rubble Wednesday morning.
Within minutes the Crystal Lake house where authorities say AJ Freund was killed by his parents last April in a heap.
Several neighbors watched the heavy equipment rip through the little cottage-style house. And to a person, they were happy to see the little house at 94 Dole Avenue go.
"Who wants a haunted house in their neighborhood?" Asked Crystal Lake resident Randy Funk.
"Evil went on there. You don't want that. It (site) needs. New beginning."
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.