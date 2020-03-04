 

House where A.J. Freund died demolished in Crystal Lake

  • Nearly a year after 5-year old AJ Freund was killed by his parents, the Crystal Lake home where prosecutors allege that occurred is being demolished.

Mick Zawislak
 
 
Updated 3/4/2020 10:16 AM

A sad reminder of a tragic death of a 5-year old boy quickly was reduced to rubble Wednesday morning.

Within minutes the Crystal Lake house where authorities say AJ Freund was killed by his parents last April in a heap.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Several neighbors watched the heavy equipment rip through the little cottage-style house. And to a person, they were happy to see the little house at 94 Dole Avenue go.

"Who wants a haunted house in their neighborhood?" Asked Crystal Lake resident Randy Funk.

"Evil went on there. You don't want that. It (site) needs. New beginning."

