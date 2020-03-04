 

Driver going 107 mph in fatal crash gets 4 years in prison

The Wheeling man convicted in January of the high-speed crash that killed 16-year-old Alyssa Lendino of Mount Prospect nearly two years ago was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday.

Jurors found Adam Grunin, 32, guilty of reckless homicide in the July 21, 2018, crash that also severely injured Alyssa's young sister and father. They and Alyssa's mother were driving south on Milwaukee Avenue in Mount Prospect when Grunin's car struck them at 107.5 mph while the Lendinos' car was slowing for a stoplight.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Prosecutors say Grunin was fleeing another crash that occurred moments earlier.

Defense attorneys say Grunin, who was taking prescribed medication for epilepsy at the time of the crash, suffered a seizure and had no control over his actions. No alcohol or illegal drugs were found in his system and he had a valid driver's license and insurance at the time.

Grunin received credit for 588 days in custody. He must complete at least 50% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

