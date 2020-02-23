Bicyclist seriously injured when hit by car in Streamwood

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries late Saturday when struck by a car while trying to cross Route 59 in Streamwood, police said Sunday.

Authorities said Streamwood police and paramedics responded at 11:46 p.m. to reports of a crash involving a 2008 Toyota sedan and an adult bicyclist in the intersection of Route 59 (Sutton Road) and Schaumburg Road.

A preliminary investigation indicated the bicyclist was trying to cross from east to west when hit by the Toyota traveling southbound on Route 59.

The bicyclist was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with serious injuries, police said. The Toyota's 43-year-old driver was not injured, and there were no passengers in the car.

No citations have been issued at this time. The crash remains under investigation by Streamwood police and the Serious Traffic Crash Reconstruction team.