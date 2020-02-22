Police: Schaumburg Best Buy burglarized
Updated 2/22/2020 9:31 PM
A Schaumburg Best Buy was burglarized Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded to the store, 900 E. Golf Road, at 9:48 a.m., according to Schaumburg police Sgt. Karen McCartney. The investigation is ongoing, and police didn't share any further information Saturday night. This is a developing story; back at dailyherald.com for updates.
