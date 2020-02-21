 

Wood Dale woman pleads guilty to stabbing husband with pocketknife

Updated 2/21/2020 2:07 PM

A Wood Dale woman pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated battery for stabbing her husband six times with a pocketknife.

Margaret Cyran, 46, agreed to a sentence of two years probation and 10 days in a work-release program.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

She originally was charged with aggravated domestic battery for the May 19, 2019, attack.

Cyran's husband was asleep on a couch, according to authorities, when a drunken Cyran woke him and stabbed him in an arm, a shoulder and his chest. The wounds were not deep, requiring only staples and stitches.

While on probation, Cyran is prohibited from drinking alcohol, using cannabis or taking illicit drugs.

"Sounds like a bad situation. And as is often the case, alcohol kind of fuels things. So if you take that out of (your) life, it seems unlikely to occur again," DuPage County Judge John Kinsella told Cyran.

The victim agreed to the plea deal.

If she violates the terms of probation, Cyran could be resentenced to up to five years in prison.

She petitioned to divorce her husband in August 2019.

