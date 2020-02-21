Schaumburg man arrested on warrant for aggravated stalking

A 42-year-old Schaumburg man was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated stalking and two counts of violation of an order of protection.

Paul Binkowski of the 2200 block of West Weathersfield Way was arrested at his home at about 10:30 a.m. that day when Schaumburg police executed three arrest warrants and a search warrant with the assistance of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System's Emergency Services Team.

A search of the home found no one else inside.

Binkowski received felony charges for aggravated stalking and violation of an order of protection as well as a further misdemeanor charge for violation of an order of protection.

Binkowski is scheduled to appear at a bond court hearing at 1:30 p.m. today at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows.

Schaumburg police said the assistance of the NIPAS team was requested to ensure a peaceful surrender after Binkowksi failed to turn himself in to the department on numerous occasions.