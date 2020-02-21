 

Famous Dave's parent company to own Real Urban BBQ in Vernon Hills

A familiar name in restaurants is making a comeback in Vernon Hills, but barbecue lovers likely won't notice the company is back.

Suburban Minneapolis-based BBQ Holdings Inc., parent company of Famous Dave's, is acquiring the assets of Real Urban BBQ, which opened in the Vernon Hills Town Center, 1260 S. Milwaukee Ave., in 2012.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The liquor license is being transferred and a closing on the deal is expected in coming weeks. Real Urban BBQ will retain its name and menu.

"Our location in Vernon Hills is still open! We hope that you'll come visit us for the same great BBQ you've enjoyed for the last 10 years!" reads a notice on the website.

"We are excited for this new partnership and we are happy to continue serving great BBQ to the community," said Christine Nelson, managing partner of the Vernon Hills location.

Jeff Crivello, CEO of Famous Dave's of America Inc. and BBQ Holdings, said the menu and recipes won't change.

"I live in Libertyville and it's one of my favorite BBQ joints," he said. "I really enjoy the food, atmosphere and service model."

Jeff Shapiro, a Lettuce Entertainment You restaurants veteran and award-winning barbecue circuit competitor, opened the first Real Urban BBQ in Highland Park in 2010. Vernon Hills was the second location, and a third opened in Oak Brook in late 2014.

The Highland Park and Oak Brook locations closed earlier this year and are not part of the Famous Dave's acquisition.

Last September, the board of directors of Famous Dave's of America Inc. approved a reorganization and it became a wholly owned subsidiary of a new company, BBQ Holdings.

Acquiring other restaurants is part of the new company's growth plan as a multibrand company, Crivello said.

On Feb. 13, BBQ Holdings announced it would be purchasing the assets of Granite City Food and Brewery, a multistate casual dining chain with Illinois locations in Naperville, Schaumburg and Rockford.

A Famous Dave's in Vernon Hills opened in 2000 at 99 Townline Road (Route 60). The well-known spot lasted a dozen years before closing in 2012.

In 2014, village officials gave informal approval for facade renovations at the former Famous Dave's. It eventually was replaced by McAlister's Deli, a fast-casual restaurant serving gourmet sandwiches, that opened in 2016.

The Famous Dave's in Algonquin closed in 2017, but the chain still has seven locations in Illinois.

