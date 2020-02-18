Trump commutes Blagojevich's sentence, whistleblower calls move 'appalling'

The front page of the Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2011 after from Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was sentenced to prison. daily herald

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, with his wife, Patti, speaks to the media in Chicago before reporting to federal prison in Denver. resident Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the 14-year prison sentence of the former governor. associated Press/March 14, 2012

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has commuted the 14-year prison sentence of disgraced former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, telling reporters the former governor's sentence was "ridiculous."

"Yes, we commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich," Mr. Trump told reporters just before boarding Air Force One for a campaign trip to the west coast. "He served eight years in jail, a long time. He seems like a very nice person, don't know him."

Trump's decision was described as "appalling and frightening," by whistleblower and former Edward Hospital CEO Pam Davis on Tuesday.

The head of the Naperville hospital wore a wire to provide evidence of a shakedown scheme against Edward that led to convictions of Blagojevich confederates and helped build the federal case against the governor, who was found guilty of corruption and imprisoned in March 2012.

Davis, who is retired, said both Trump and Blagojevich "totally abused the power entrusted to each of them."

"I recognize it was a long sentence," Davis said. "One of the reasons it was a long sentence is that (Blagojevich) never took individual responsibility for what he had done. He never apologized, he had zero remorse."

Though Trump said he didn't know Blagojevich, he questioned and fired the former governor from "The Celebrity Apprentice" on the eve of Blagojevich's trial in 2010, telling him, "You have a hell of a lot of guts."

This is the front entrance of the federal prison in which former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich in Englewood, Colo. President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the 14-year prison sentence of the former governor. He had been found guilty of crimes that included seeking to sell an appointment to Barack Obama's old Senate seat and trying to shake down a children's hospital. - associated Press

On Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, "Illinoisans have endured far too much corruption, and we must send a message to politicians that corrupt practices will no longer be tolerated. President Donald Trump has abused his pardon power in inexplicable ways to reward his friends and condone corruption, and I deeply believes this pardon sends the wrong message at the wrong time."

In 2017, an appeals court in Chicago took just three days to reject a request from Blagojevich for a new sentencing hearing, agreeing his 14-year prison term for corruption was a stiff punishment but saying it was well within the sentencing judge's discretion.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up a Blagojevich appeal, leaving few options beyond an appeal to Trump.

Commutation reduces the penalty for a crime but does not eliminate a conviction, according to The New York Times.

The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission is moving to permanently take away Blagojevich's law license. A hearing previously scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Chicago "will go forward as scheduled," said ARDC spokesman Steve Splitt.

Blagojevich was accused of soliciting campaign donations from Maywood Park horse-racing track owner John Johnston in exchange for legislation benefiting the racing industry, trying to extort Davis, and putting the former U.S. Senate seat of Barack Obama up for sale.

Davis' involvement began in 2003 when construction executive Jacob Kiferbaum approached her regarding Edward's plan to build a $218 million hospital in Plainfield. If Davis hired his company and a politically connected financing firm, Kiferbaum promised, the then-Illinois Health Facilities Planning Board, appointed by Blagojevich, would approve the Plainfield project.

Health board member Stuart Levine, Kiferbaum and their confederate Tony Rezko, a Blagojevich fundraiser, all were convicted on corruption charges in relation to the Edward Hospital shakedown. Edward never received approval for the hospital.

The three trials served as opening acts for the main event involving the governor, although the Edward issue did not surface in the Blagojevich case.

"I think the most egregious piece was his interfering with health care. For anyone to do that is unconscionable and unethical ... taking away someone's right to lifesaving treatment. He never thought about that," Davis said.

Trump had given Blagojevich $7,000 in campaign donations in the previous decade and called it a 'tragedy' in 2011 when Blagojevich got the federal prison sentence.

