Former Mount Prospect, Palatine priest William Welsh dies

The Rev. William P. Welsh, who helped lead Catholic parishes in Mount Prospect and Palatine, died last week at the age of 85, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Tuesday.

Welsh retired from the priesthood in 2004, but continued to minister as chaplain for the Carmelite Sisters in Des Plaines.

A Chicago native, Welsh attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in the city and then the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein, leading to his ordination in December 1960.

After ordination, Welsh served as assistant pastor at St. Francis Xavier Parish in Wilmette, St. Sabina Parish in Chicago, St. Benedict Parish in Chicago and St. Emily Parish in Mount Prospect.

He then served as associate pastor at St. Theresa Parish in Palatine, Infant Jesus of Prague Parish in Flossmoor and St. Lambert Parish in Skokie.

The Rev. Louis Zake, a retired priest and one of Welsh's classmates, remembers him as a great person with terrific parents.

"He never put himself first; he was always out there helping other people, always willing to listen if you had a problem or difficulty," Zake said in a statement released by the archdiocese.

Visitation is set from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Lambert Church, 8148 Karlov Ave. in Skokie. Another visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a funeral Mass celebrated by Rev. Nate Payne at St. Lambert.

A private interment will occur at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123; The Discalced Carmelite Monastery, 1101 N. River Road, Des Plaines, IL, 60016; or a charity of your choice.