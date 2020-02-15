Des Plaines woman killed trying to cross expressway after accident

Daily Herald report

A 24-year-old Des Plaines woman in a car that hit a guardrail while traveling west on I-290 near Schaumburg Road died Friday night after she was struck by another vehicle while running across the expressway.

The Des Plaines woman, Gloria M. Sanchez-Perez, and Kinga A. Pieniadz, 26, of Elk Grove Village were traveling fast when their Toyota Prius left the expressway, hit a guardrail end and came to rest in the right ditch shortly before 11 p.m., according to Illinois State Police District 2, which is handling the investigation.

The two women got out of the car and ran across the westbound lanes of I-290 toward the left shoulder. Pieniadz made it safely, but Sanchez-Perez was struck by a gold Toyota Camry, and transported to a hospital where she died, police said.

The driver of the car that struck her was a 37-year-old Chicago man. Police didn't identify which of the women was driving the Prius.

No charges have been filed. The investigation continues.