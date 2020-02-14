'AJ's Law' would create new local agency to take over DCFS duties in McHenry County

State Rep. Steve Reick on Friday announced legislation to be known as AJ's Law, to create a pilot McHenry County Children and Family Services Agency to take over state duties.

The Republican from Woodstock, announced the legislation to replace Illinois Department of Children and Family Services operations in McHenry County. It's named for AJ Freund, the 5-year old Crystal Lake boy who was beaten to death in April 2019.

"DCFS is an agency on life support and it needs systemic change," Reick said at a news conference at the McHenry County Government Center.

As proposed, the county agency would operate for five years but could be curtailed before then.

The legislation provides the local agency with "all the powers and duties" of DCFS. It also allows for hiring an executive director with the consent of the county board. Employees would be county employees.

Reick said the local agency would be funded by state appropriations for DCFS. There would not be a local tax increase to fund the agency, he said.

"The goal of this legislation is to create a framework which will make this new county agency a model for the rest of the state," he said. "Under the jurisdiction of local government, the purpose of this agency is to provide more responsive, effective and efficient child welfare services to the people of this community."

He said DCFS has shortcomings, particularly with investigative resources in McHenry County, and a local agency could be more responsive and effective.

"I realize that changing an entire agency from a one-size fits all model to one where the buck stops at the county line will be a heavy lift but it has to be done," Reick said.

"A little boy resigned to an anonymous grave along a back road deserves nothing less from us."

The proposal wasn't an attempt to "throw DCFS under the bus," Reick said, but he added local accountability "is paramount" when protecting McHenry County's children.

Reick said he sent 113 emails Friday morning seeking legislative support for an issue that crosses party lines.

Internal efforts to address shortcomings at DCFS haven't worked, he said.

"You're trying to turn around the Titanic after it hit the iceberg," he said. "I don't believe the system, in many ways, can be salvaged. We need new thinking."

AJ's parents, JoAnn Cunningham, 36, and Andrew Freund Sr., 61, were charged with first-degree murder and other crimes after his body was found in a shallow grave in a semirural area near Woodstock six days after he was reported missing.

Both pleaded not guilty but Cunningham on Dec. 5 changed her plea to guilty to one charge of first-degree murder. She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to 60 years in prison.

Freund next scheduled court appearance is Feb. 27. Both remain jailed on $5 million bail each.