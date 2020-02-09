Antioch man, dog saved after falling through ice on Fox Lake

An Antioch man and his dog were rescued after they fell through the ice Sunday afternoon on Fox Lake.

Neighbors say the man plunge into the frigid water about 3:10 p.m. as he tried to save his dog, who had run out onto the ice and fallen through about 100 to 150 feet from the shoreline.

Residents pulled the man and his dog from the water just as emergency responders arrived.

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center and was not showing any severe symptoms of hypothermia, Antioch Battalion Chief Joe Dushane said.