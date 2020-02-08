Crystal Lake teen earns congressional medal for community service

Ermina Hassan, of Crystal Lake, recently received the Congressional Award Silver Medal from U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood for her volunteer work. Courtesy of Lauren Underwood

Ermina Hassan, a senior at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake, recently received the Congressional Award for her volunteer work from U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood. Ermina is with her parents, Afsheen Ommar, left, and Syed Hassan, right, and younger brother, Saihaan Hassan, 8. Courtesy of Lauren Underwood

Ermina Hassan, a senior at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake, receives the Congressional Award from U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood. Ermina earned the Silver Medal for her volunteer work at Mercy Hospital in Woodstock and Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Ermina Hassan

Ermina Hassan has a passion for helping people.

It's why the senior at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake wants to become a doctor and spends much of her available time volunteering in her community.

"I love talking to any person that I come into contact with," said Ermina, 17, of Crystal Lake. "That's the thing I love about volunteering."

Her affinity for helping others earned the Crystal Lake resident a Congressional Award Silver Medal. Ermina is among 36 Illinois high school students to receive a Congressional Award Medal (bronze, silver and gold) in 2019.

"It was a very gratifying experience," Ermina said of receiving the award from U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood in January.

The Congressional Award -- established in 1979 by Congress -- recognizes the initiative, service and achievement of youths. The program affords young students the opportunity to set and achieve personally challenging goals. It helps them gain leadership skills and embody citizenship and service to others.

To qualify for the silver medal, Ermina performed 200 hours of community service volunteering at Mercy Hospital in Woodstock and Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

She served as an administrative assistant at Mercy and as a chairside assistant helping with patient-doctor communications with Northwest Community's mobile dental clinic for low-income families in Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village and Wheeling Township.

In addition to learning the importance of organization, communication and other skills needed as a medical professional, Ermina said it was fulfilling to make an impact on someone's life.

"Serving humanity and helping others" also is part of her Islamic and family values, said Ermina, the daughter of first-generation Pakistani Muslim immigrants who are doctors.

"They've served to be an inspiration for sure, not only for my chosen career choice but also as people because they've shown me the importance of hard work and passion," Ermina said.

As president of Prairie Ridge's National Honor Society chapter, Ermina has helped organize various community outreach efforts, such as refugee assistance, a blood drive supporting local hospitals and blood banks, and toy and clothing drives.

She is an ambassador for Crystal Lake High School District 155's GEMS (Girls in Engineering, Math and Science) program helping sixth- through eighth-graders from feeder schools explore science, technology, engineering and math careers.

She also is an avid volunteer for the Islamic Center of McHenry County in Crystal Lake, where she helps out during weekend events.

"I want to be able to make an impact to as many people's lives as I can," Ermina said. "Being a doctor encaptures that social aspect that I'm looking for, but also my love for science and STEM fields."

After graduating in May, Ermina plans to join a premed program and major in neuroscience.

