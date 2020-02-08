 

Bounty of activities on tap at kids expo in Schaumburg

  • Kids play ballgames at the Family Time Magazine Kids Expo at the Schaumburg Convention Center on Saturday.

      Kids play ballgames at the Family Time Magazine Kids Expo at the Schaumburg Convention Center on Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Kids mingle with farm animals at The Animal Express petting zoo at the Family Time Magazine Kids Expo at the Schaumburg Convention Center on Saturday.

      Kids mingle with farm animals at The Animal Express petting zoo at the Family Time Magazine Kids Expo at the Schaumburg Convention Center on Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • With a little help from his dad Sal, Max Ramirez, 8, learns to pan for gold at the Onesti Wild West Town exhibit at the Family Time Magazine Kids Expo at the Schaumburg Convention Center on Saturday.

      With a little help from his dad Sal, Max Ramirez, 8, learns to pan for gold at the Onesti Wild West Town exhibit at the Family Time Magazine Kids Expo at the Schaumburg Convention Center on Saturday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 2/8/2020 3:52 PM

Not many places will hold a pirate ship, a wild West town, ballgames, a barnyard, a dance hall, a life-size human foosball arena, art studios and dozens of other colorful activities in one room. The annual Family Time Magazine Kids Expo brought all those attractions Saturday to the Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 Thoreau Drive in Schaumburg.

The 15th annual event drew families from the surrounding suburbs and beyond.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"This is actually fun," said Sal Ramirez of Chicago, as he sifted through sand looking for "gold nuggets" with his son Max, 8, at the Onesti Wild West Town exhibit. "I never did this before. He's learning and I'm learning."

Families also were able to handle reptiles, pet a skunk, ride a train, get their face painted and work on crafts at the longest standing kids expo in the Chicago area.

The free event continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

