One dead, two others sickened by Legionnaires' disease at Vernon Hills senior living center

This 2009 colorized 8000X electron micrograph image provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large grouping of Gram-negative Legionella pneumophila bacteria, which causes Legionnaires' disease. Lake County health officials reported Wednesday that one person has died and two others are ill as a result of a Legionnaire's outbreak in Vernon Hills. AP Photo/Janice Haney Carr

Lake County health officials are investigating the source of a Legionnaires' disease outbreak that has killed a resident at a senior living center in Vernon Hills.

Mark Pfister, executive director of the Lake County Health Department, said Wednesday his office received reports late Monday of three cases of Legionnaires' disease at Brookdale Senior Living in Vernon Hills, one of them fatal.

"We urge any residents and visitors of the Brookdale facility who are currently experiencing pneumonia symptoms -- cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle aches and fever -- to see a doctor right away for testing," said Dr. Sana Ahmed, medical epidemiologist at the health department. "Early treatment of Legionnaires' disease reduces the severity of the illness and improves your chances for recovery."

Legionnaires' disease is a serious lung infection spread by breathing in small droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria. According to the health department, the bacteria grow in areas of warm water. Outbreaks are most commonly associated with buildings or other structures with complex water systems.

According to the health department, most healthy people do not get Legionnaires' disease after being exposed to the bacteria. People at increased risk include those 50 or older, current or former smokers and those suffering from other illnesses, such as cancer, diabetes or liver failure.