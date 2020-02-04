Petraeus to headline Judson World Leaders Forum in October

Former CIA Director and retired Gen. David Petraeus will headline Judson University's World Leaders Forum on Oct. 20 in Schaumburg. Associated Press, 2018

Former CIA Director David Petraeus will headline Judson University's ninth World Leaders Forum on Oct. 20 in Schaumburg.

A retired four-star general, Petraeus is the first military veteran to take the stage previously graced by heads of state and career politicians.

"General Petraeus is the most respected and influential military leader in the post-9/11 world," Judson University President Gene Crume said. "He represented American values on the world's stage for many years. As conflicts grow around the world, General Petraeus will offer our community a measured, experienced perspective on global issues."

Like the 2018 World Leaders Forum, which featured former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, the emphasis of this year's event is bipartisan leadership.

"There is so much polarization right now. We want the World Leaders Forum to continue to be in a position of looking at ideas from different perspectives instead of just hearing the noise from all the pundits," Crume said.

Petraeus served 37 years in the U.S. military, including as commander of U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, before being appointed by former President Barack Obama as director of the Central Intelligence Agency in 2011. He relinquished that role amid a scandalous extramarital affair and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of mishandling classified material he passed onto his mistress.

Petraeus now serves as chairman of the investment firm KKR Global Institute and is a board member of the Institute for the Study of War, the Atlantic Council and more than a dozen veterans service organizations.

Petraeus could speak about escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, uncertainty over North Korea's nuclear weapons program, and the Trump Administration's foreign policies -- issues he has been outspoken about in recent national news.

Crume said the timing of Petraeus' forum appearance ahead of the November presidential elections is opportune "to provide some insight on the challenges and opportunities that the president would face during the next four years."

"General Petraeus certainly is very knowledgeable about sociopolitical affairs," Crume said. "He has maintained a strong bipartisan position. He would bring a thoughtful, fair perspective of what either presidential (nominee) would bring."

Judson alumnus Mark Vargas will moderate the Q&A session with Petraeus at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive. A VIP reception with Petraeus is set for 5 p.m.

Tickets to both events are available starting today. For details, visit WorldLeadersForum.info.

Previous World Leaders Forum speakers include former President George W. Bush, former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair, and most recently former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy last fall.

A portion of event proceeds funds the Judson Leadership Scholars program and innovative entrepreneurial activities.