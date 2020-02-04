 

From megachurch to microchurch: Former Harvest pastor launches new venture

  • James MacDonald, former senior pastor of Harvest Bible Chapel.

    James MacDonald, former senior pastor of Harvest Bible Chapel.

  • Pastor James and Kathy MacDonald speak at Harvest Bible Chapel 25th anniversary celebration at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg in 2013. The church fired MacDonald in 2019. He has announced new plans, for a network of home churches, via his James MacDonald Ministries website.

    Pastor James and Kathy MacDonald speak at Harvest Bible Chapel 25th anniversary celebration at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg in 2013. The church fired MacDonald in 2019. He has announced new plans, for a network of home churches, via his James MacDonald Ministries website. Daily Herald file photo/2013

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 2/4/2020 4:37 PM

The fired founding pastor of the suburban megachurch Harvest Bible Chapel is starting a different way of preaching, via an effort he calls the Home Church Network.

The plan was one of several things he announced via the James MacDonald Ministries website and the ministry's social media. MacDonald was fired from Harvest a year ago amid allegations of financial malfeasance and a combative management style.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

MacDonald posted a "welcome" video on the website. "It has been a long year. A difficult year. A refining year," he says in the video.

"I am not disillusioned with traditional local church, but large churches present complicating logistics and often negatively affect Christian relationships," MacDonald wrote. "For that reason, we feel led by the Lord to offer an alternative for those who need it -- something different and refreshing that we are calling the Home Church Network -- with all the impact of a large church but none of the drama."

People will have to apply and be approved to host church in their homes, and attend a two-day training event this spring.

It says there are four test groups that will undergo training in February.

"After 30 years of trying to give a small group experience in a large church, we hope to cultivate the quality of large ministry with the genuine intimacy and relationships of 'small church,'" MacDonald wrote.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

He speaks of posting old and new blogs, sermons and other materials on the site. And he will lead a teaching trip to Israel in November, he said.

The website already has videos of sermons MacDonald gave at Harvest. MacDonald also plans to resume speaking engagements this year.

The website does not include a description of MacDonald's business model, though there is a "Give" button. However, when you click it, you're told the website is not accepting online donations yet.

The site does not indicate whether James MacDonald Ministries is a registered charity, as many religious organizations are. An IRS spokesman said the agency cannot confirm or deny if an entity has applied for charity status until the IRS makes a decision on an application.

It is also selling five of the Bible-study books MacDonald wrote.

Fighting back

MacDonald also announced on his website plans to post "documented refutation" of any future Harvest Bible Chapel statements about him.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

And he said accusations of financial impropriety he faces are "simply false."

"There was no 'secret' account, no lack of accountability, no coercion of co-leaders," MacDonald wrote.

MacDonald had been relatively quiet, save for an occasional social media post, since his firing in February 2019, which came after WLS radio personality Mancow Muller, a onetime congregant and confidante of MacDonald, started complaining about him on air and in extensive essay in the Daily Herald in January 2019.

MacDonald was fired Feb. 5, and Harvest officials made the decision public Feb. 12 -- the same day Muller aired a damning taped conversation of MacDonald on his radio show.

In mid-December 2019, MacDonald broke his silence with an 18-count lawsuit alleging defamation, privacy infringement (related to that leaked audio recording) and reckless oversight. Muller and station owners Cumulus Media are named in the suit.

MacDonald said he has not been allowed to see any of Harvest's documentation regarding items the church says were bought with church money for personal use.

And he wrote that the arbitration process he and Harvest are engaged in over financial matters "could have been concluded already."

MacDonald requested arbitration in May 2019, after a deal for a separation agreement fell apart because Harvest's mortgage lender refused to release any of the church's assets, including cash, physical and intellectual property.

MacDonald did not respond to a request for comment.

The spokesman for Harvest Bible Chapel could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Its website says that arbitration started in December. The church released a legal and forensic review in November that asserted the church suffered a "massive corporate governance failure" and that MacDonald "seems to have acted in his own personal interests -- reaping significant personal financial benefit, avoiding accountability to any governing board, and with heavy-fisted exclusionary leadership." The report covered church finances from January 2016 to February 2019.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Editorial: After turbulent year, a promise of renewal for megachurch
Related Article
Editorial: After turbulent year, a promise of renewal for megachurch
 
With faith and shared leadership, Harvest Bible Chapel moves past its tough year
Related Article
With faith and shared leadership, Harvest Bible Chapel moves past its tough year
 
Ex-Harvest Bible pastor has plans for 2020
Related Article
Ex-Harvest Bible pastor has plans for 2020
 
The full lawsuit against Mancow Muller
Related Article
The full lawsuit against Mancow Muller
 
Pastor James' defamation suit finally a response to Mancow's allegations against him
Related Article
Pastor James' defamation suit finally a response to Mancow's allegations against him
 
Feder: Former Harvest pastor sues Mancow, alleges defamation
Related Article
Feder: Former Harvest pastor sues Mancow, alleges defamation
 
Former Harvest Bible Chapel pastor was paid more than $1 million a year; expenses questioned
Related Article
Former Harvest Bible Chapel pastor was paid more than $1 million a year; expenses questioned
 
Report: MacDonald reaped 'significant' personal financial benefit at Harvest Bible Chapel
Related Article
Report: MacDonald reaped 'significant' personal financial benefit at Harvest Bible Chapel
 
Pastor MacDonald says he'll preach again, but Harvest Bible elders say not at our church
Related Article
Pastor MacDonald says he'll preach again, but Harvest Bible elders say not at our church
 
Mancow alleges in police report that ex-Harvest Bible pastor asked him to hire hitman
Related Article
Mancow alleges in police report that ex-Harvest Bible pastor asked him to hire hitman
 
Harvest Bible Chapel, former pastor in arbitration over ownership of TV ministry
Related Article
Harvest Bible Chapel, former pastor in arbitration over ownership of TV ministry
 
Harvest Bible denies severance pay to fired founding pastor MacDonald
Related Article
Harvest Bible denies severance pay to fired founding pastor MacDonald
 
Outgoing Harvest Bible Chapel elders apologize, call for prayers, patience
Related Article
Outgoing Harvest Bible Chapel elders apologize, call for prayers, patience
 
Harvest Bible reviewing former pastor's spending from discretionary account
Related Article
Harvest Bible reviewing former pastor's spending from discretionary account
 
Harvest Bible loses financial stamp of approval
Related Article
Harvest Bible loses financial stamp of approval
 
Offerings down, spending being cut at Harvest Bible Chapel
Related Article
Offerings down, spending being cut at Harvest Bible Chapel
 
Evangelical financial group suspends Harvest Bible Chapel's accreditation
Related Article
Evangelical financial group suspends Harvest Bible Chapel's accreditation
 
Harvest Bible Chapel moves quickly to fire founder MacDonald after recordings air
Related Article
Harvest Bible Chapel moves quickly to fire founder MacDonald after recordings air
 
After founding pastor's firing, Harvest Bible members want to heal
Related Article
After founding pastor's firing, Harvest Bible members want to heal
 
Related Article
Elders' message
 
Mancow: Speaking my truth to Harvest Bible Chapel's Pastor James
Related Article
Mancow: Speaking my truth to Harvest Bible Chapel's Pastor James
 
Elders to members: Harvest Bible 'will come up stronger'
Related Article
Elders to members: Harvest Bible 'will come up stronger'
 
Florida pastor: I was fired for suggesting my church leave the Harvest Bible network
Related Article
Florida pastor: I was fired for suggesting my church leave the Harvest Bible network
 
Harvest Bible Pastor MacDonald's statement: I 'have wounded others without cause'
Related Article
Harvest Bible Pastor MacDonald's statement: I 'have wounded others without cause'
 
Harvest Bible Chapel pastor MacDonald taking sabbatical; elders to begin 'peacemaking'
Related Article
Harvest Bible Chapel pastor MacDonald taking sabbatical; elders to begin 'peacemaking'
 
Harvest Bible Chapel says it's dropping defamation suit against critics so it can keep records private
Related Article
Harvest Bible Chapel says it's dropping defamation suit against critics so it can keep records private
 
Harvest Bible Chapel sues critics, accusing them of defamation
Related Article
Harvest Bible Chapel sues critics, accusing them of defamation
 
An Easter message from Harvest Bible's James MacDonald: Why we need church
Related Article
An Easter message from Harvest Bible's James MacDonald: Why we need church
 
Rolling Meadows pastor on Trump's own evangelical council denounces him
Related Article
Rolling Meadows pastor on Trump's own evangelical council denounces him
 
Harvest Bible worship marks 25 years of ministry worldwide
Related Article
Harvest Bible worship marks 25 years of ministry worldwide
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 