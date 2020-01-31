Naperville hails North Central's national football championship

It was a good day to be a Cardinal.

Naperville celebrated North Central College's first Division III national football championship with a procession and rally Friday.

The Cardinals captured the crown Dec. 20 with a 41-14 victory over the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl in Shenandoah, Texas.

While it was the school's first national title in football, the Cardinals have won a total of 40 national titles in sports that include women's basketball, men's cross country, men's indoor and outdoor track and field, and women's triathlon.

Indeed, North Central's first national championship -- in men's swimming and diving -- dates to 1958.