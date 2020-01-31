 

Naperville hails North Central's national football championship

  • Fans celebrate North Central College's national title-winning football team on Friday at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium in Naperville on Friday.

      Fans celebrate North Central College's national title-winning football team on Friday at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium in Naperville on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Fans line up Friday at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium in Naperville to celebrate North Central's national football championship.

      Fans line up Friday at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium in Naperville to celebrate North Central's national football championship. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Super fan Patty Jarrell celebrates as three trolleys roll through Naperville carrying North Central College's national championship football team on Friday.

      Super fan Patty Jarrell celebrates as three trolleys roll through Naperville carrying North Central College's national championship football team on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Co-captain Tyler Egan, left, celebrates with other players and fans as part of rally for North Central College's title-winning football team on Friday.

      Co-captain Tyler Egan, left, celebrates with other players and fans as part of rally for North Central College's title-winning football team on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • North Central College player Axel Ponten of Sweden waves to the fans during Friday's parade in Naperville.

      North Central College player Axel Ponten of Sweden waves to the fans during Friday's parade in Naperville. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hundreds of fans celebrate with the North Central College's national title-winning football team Friday at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium.

      Hundreds of fans celebrate with the North Central College's national title-winning football team Friday at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Hundreds of fans celebrate with the North Central College's national title-winning football team Friday at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium.

      Hundreds of fans celebrate with the North Central College's national title-winning football team Friday at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • North Central College's football team rolls into Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium in Naperville on Friday to celebrate its Division III national title.

      North Central College's football team rolls into Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium in Naperville on Friday to celebrate its Division III national title. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/31/2020 8:34 PM

It was a good day to be a Cardinal.

Naperville celebrated North Central College's first Division III national football championship with a procession and rally Friday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Cardinals captured the crown Dec. 20 with a 41-14 victory over the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl in Shenandoah, Texas.

While it was the school's first national title in football, the Cardinals have won a total of 40 national titles in sports that include women's basketball, men's cross country, men's indoor and outdoor track and field, and women's triathlon.

Indeed, North Central's first national championship -- in men's swimming and diving -- dates to 1958.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Bringing the community together: North Central College feted back home after winning national title
Related Article
Bringing the community together: North Central College feted back home after winning national title
 
North Central wins Division III football title
Related Article
North Central wins Division III football title
 
North Central highlights AP Division III All-America Team
Related Article
North Central highlights AP Division III All-America Team
 
Suburban talent abundant in D-III national title game
Related Article
Suburban talent abundant in D-III national title game
 
North Central seeking Div. III football championship
Related Article
North Central seeking Div. III football championship
 
Related Article
North Central College advances to Division III semifinals
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 