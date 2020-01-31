Naperville hails North Central's national football championship
Updated 1/31/2020 8:34 PM
It was a good day to be a Cardinal.
Naperville celebrated North Central College's first Division III national football championship with a procession and rally Friday.
The Cardinals captured the crown Dec. 20 with a 41-14 victory over the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl in Shenandoah, Texas.
While it was the school's first national title in football, the Cardinals have won a total of 40 national titles in sports that include women's basketball, men's cross country, men's indoor and outdoor track and field, and women's triathlon.
Indeed, North Central's first national championship -- in men's swimming and diving -- dates to 1958.
related
|
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.