Bartlett man sentenced to 7 years for crash that killed Glendale Heights resident

A Bartlett man was sentenced to seven years in prison for driving drunk and causing a 2018 crash that killed a Glendale Heights man.

Mario Gonzales, 38, appeared in court Thursday and was sentenced by Judge George Bakalis, according to a news release from DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

Gonzales, of the 300 block of Donna Court, was driving west on Lake Street in Addison shortly before 2 a.m. Sept. 21, 2018, when he ran a red light at Swift Road and crashed into a car being driven by 29-year-old Fredy Loyo, who died at the hospital.

Gonzales was driving at 86 miles per hour, and his blood alcohol content was 0.19 about an hour after the crash, the news release said.

"While Fredy's friends and family are still grieving their loss, perhaps today's sentencing of the man responsible for his death will help them gain some measure of closure in this horrible in their lives," Berlin said.

Gonzales is required to serve 85 percent of the sentence -- just under six years -- before being eligible for parole, the release said.