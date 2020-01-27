Man missing from Wheaton believed to be in danger
Updated 1/27/2020 8:59 PM
Police are asking for help locating a man missing from Wheaton.
Nestor Tiambeng, 84, was last seen at 150 E. Willow Ave. around 2 p.m. Monday, according to an alert from the Illinois State Police. Tiambeng is Asian, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black, three-quarter-length winter coat and was driving a tan 2005 Honda Civic with the Illinois license plate 6238138, the release said. Tiambeng has a brown spot on his forehead and wears glasses.
Tiambeng has a condition that aces him in danger, the release said. It's unclear what the condition is.
Anyone with information should call Wheaton police at (630) 260-2081 or call 911.
