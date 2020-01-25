Man charged with trying to kill Elburn resident via natural gas

A Waterman man has been charged with attempted murder, by directing natural gas into an Elburn house.

Frank E. Ryan, 33, was arrested Friday, according to a news release from Elburn Police Chief Nick Sikora.

He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of reckless conduct, two counts of battery and one count of felony criminal damage to property,

According to Sikora, around 2:26 a.m. Jan. 19 a resident told police that they awoke to a strong odor of natural gas in his residence in the 500 block of Downing Street, and heard a loud hissing noise.

The resident found gas leaking in to his home and called 911.

Someone had tampered with the gas supply line, directing the flow directly in to the residence.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force assisted with the investigation as did the Aurora Police Department, the Waterman Police Department and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.

No information is available yet about bail or when Ryan will appear in Kane County Court.