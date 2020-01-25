 

4 ISP officers died in line of duty in 2019

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/25/2020 12:21 PM

Friday's attack on three retired and current Illinois state troopers in a Lisle cigar bar comes after a year in which four Illinois State Police officers died in the line of duty.

• Trooper Christopher Lambert of Highland Park was killed Jan. 12, 2019, while he was out of his squad providing aid at a crash on I-294. A car tried to drive around the accident scene.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was struck by a vehicle March 28, 2019, while out of her vehicle on a traffic stop near Freeport.

• Trooper Gerald Ellis of Antioch was killed March 30, 2019, by a wrong-way driver on I-94 near Green Oaks. He was off-duty, driving home in a squad car.

• Trooper Nicholas was shot to death Aug. 23, 2019, while serving a search warrant at a home in East St. Louis.

Lambert and Ellis were assigned to ISP District 15, which is based out of Downers Grove.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Woman kills state police officer in Lisle, wounds 2 more, kills self
Related Article
Woman kills state police officer in Lisle, wounds 2 more, kills self
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 