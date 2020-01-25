4 ISP officers died in line of duty in 2019

Friday's attack on three retired and current Illinois state troopers in a Lisle cigar bar comes after a year in which four Illinois State Police officers died in the line of duty.

• Trooper Christopher Lambert of Highland Park was killed Jan. 12, 2019, while he was out of his squad providing aid at a crash on I-294. A car tried to drive around the accident scene.

• Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was struck by a vehicle March 28, 2019, while out of her vehicle on a traffic stop near Freeport.

• Trooper Gerald Ellis of Antioch was killed March 30, 2019, by a wrong-way driver on I-94 near Green Oaks. He was off-duty, driving home in a squad car.

• Trooper Nicholas was shot to death Aug. 23, 2019, while serving a search warrant at a home in East St. Louis.

Lambert and Ellis were assigned to ISP District 15, which is based out of Downers Grove.