Woman kills state police officer in Lisle, wounds 2 more, kills self

A 51-year-old woman shot and killed one retired state police officer and wounded two other troopers before taking her own life Friday night in a Lisle cigar lounge, police said.

Illinois State Police officials announced today that a 51-year-old retired trooper has died following the shooting. An off-duty trooper, 48, who has been with the force 22 years and is assigned to District Chicago, is hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Another retired officer, 55, suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

"The Illinois State Police family have heavy hearts this morning," ISP Director Brendan Kelly said in a statement. "We are mourning the loss of a retired trooper, and praying for a full recovery of both our active and retired officers. Please keep all our officers and families in your prayers in the dark and painful moment."

Lisle police officers responded about 10:13 p.m. to the Humidor of Lisle, 1600 Ogden Ave., for a report of a shooting in progress. They arrived one minute later.

Responding officers found the woman dead at the scene. She was later identified as Lisa V. McMullan of Chicago, according to police.

The three victims were taken to the hospital, where the retired trooper later died. The two other victims are expected to recover, police said. They were brought to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove and Edward Hospital in Naperville for treatment.

"The shooter knew the subjects and had visited the cigar lounge with them before; however, we are not yet sure of the extent of their relationship," Acting Lisle Police Chief Ron Wilke said in an email Saturday. "We are continuing to investigate a possible motive, but we cannot provide one as of yet."

The shooting was captured on a surveillance video, and was reviewed by officers at the scene. It shows several people seated in a media room watching a big-screen television.

Without apparent provocation, a woman seated in a chair behind the victims stands up, draws a handgun and shoots the first male victim in the back of the head, police said in a news release. According to the video, she then fires several rounds at two additional male victims, before fatally shooting herself in the head.

The shooting was contained to a single room within the building and no other people were injured or involved, police said.

The names of the victims are being withheld while notifications are made to family members, police said.

Several area police departments assisted with the response and investigation, including the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team, the DuPage County state's attorney's office and DuPage coroner's office, police said.