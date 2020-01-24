Watch GOP candidates for U.S. Senate square off live on dailyherald.com

Video interviews of candidates in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate will be livestreamed today on dailyherald.com and on the Daily Herald's Facebook page.

A Daily Herald Editorial Board joint interview with GOP candidates seeking nomination to challenge Democrat Dick Durbin in November will take place at 3 p.m.

The candidates in the Republican primary are former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran of Libertyville, retired IRS analyst Peggy Hubbard of Belleville, former Burr Ridge Trustee Robert Marshall, urological oncologist Tom Tarter of Springfield and Casey Chlebek of Glenview, president of the Illinois division of the Polish American Congress.

The primary election is March 17.