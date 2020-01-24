Police report multiple victims in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge

A shooting at The Humidor cigar lounge in Lisle sent several people to the hospital Friday night, police said in a Facebook post.

The post said police arrived at the lounge, 1600 Ogden Ave., about 10:15 p.m. and found several victims who required lifesaving aid. The shooter was "accounted for," police said, and there is no further danger to the community.

No other details were available late Friday night.