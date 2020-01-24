2 killed in a murder-suicide at a Lisle cigar lounge, 2 others shot

Two people were killed in a murder-suicide at a Lisle cigar lounge about 10 p.m. Friday, and two others were shot but are expected to recover, police said today. The shooter was a 51-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man died.

Lisle police officers responded about 10:13 p.m. to the Humidor of Lisle, 1600 Ogden Ave., for a report of a shooting in progress. They arrived one minute later.

Responding officers found the woman dead at the scene. The three victims were taken to the hospital, where one man later died. The two other victims, men aged 55 and 48, remain in the hospital, but are expected to recover, police said.

The shooting was captured on a surveillance video, and was reviewed by officers at the scene. It shows several people seated in a media room watching a big-screen television.

Without apparent provocation, a female seated in a chair behind the victims stands up, draws a handgun and shoots the first male victim in the back of the head, police said in a news release. According to the video, she then fires several rounds at two additional male victims, before fatally shooting herself in the head.

The shooting was contained to a single room within the building and no other people were injured or involved, police said.

The names of the individuals involved are being withheld while notifications are made to family members, police said.

Several area police departments assisted with the response and investigation, including the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team, the DuPage County state's attorney's office and DuPage coroner's office, police said.