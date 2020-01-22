 

Officials mum as probe about Bloomingdale Twp. highway commissioner continues

  • Robert Czernek

A federal and local investigation into the actions of Bloomingdale Township Highway Commissioner Robert Czernek is continuing, but authorities remain tight-lipped about the details.

Township officials on Tuesday issued a statement saying the township supervisor's office is "fully cooperating with the investigation into the road district commissioner." But due to the nature and stage of the investigation, they said they will not release any further information.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

On Wednesday, the FBI issued a statement saying it was in the Bloomingdale area "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activities" on Tuesday, but the agency declined to say anything more. The DuPage County state's attorney's office also declined to comment.

Czernek, who is in his second term as highway commissioner, hasn't been charged with any wrongdoing, according to his attorney.

"Mr. Czernek is really a wonderful man who has spent his life helping the township of Bloomingdale," attorney Michael Monico said.

Monico declined to comment further but said he may have more to say on Thursday.

